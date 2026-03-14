IRAN & HEZBOLLAH LAUNCH JOINT MISSILE STRIKE ON ISRAEL — MISSILES HIT TEL AVIV, CENTRAL ISRAEL & THE WEST



Iran’s

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanese Hezbollah have carried out a COORDINATED missile attack on Israel one of the most significant joint military operations since the conflict began.





According to Iran’s state-linked Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC confirmed its navy and drone units were also deployed in the operation alongside Hezbollah forces. Air raid sirens screamed across Tel Aviv, central Israel, and parts of the West Bank as missiles rained down.

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No immediate casualties or major damage have been confirmed but make no mistake, the message is clear: Iran is no longer fighting through proxies alone. IT IS DIRECTLY IN THIS WAR.





Africa and the Global South are watching closely oil prices, shipping routes through the Red Sea, and global food supply chains hang in the balance. This is not just a Middle East crisis. THIS AFFECTS ALL OF US.

-African hype media