Iran Hides Fast Attack Fleet Along Strategic Coastline



Iran is reportedly maintaining a network of missile-armed fast attack craft and explosive drone boats concealed along its coastline, rocky coves, and strategic islands, including Kharg and Qeshm.





Military sources say the vessels are positioned to launch a rapid swarm attack against U.S. naval forces if a new confrontation erupts in the Persian Gulf.





The deployment reflects Iran’s asymmetric warfare strategy, relying on large numbers of small, fast-moving attack platforms to challenge larger warships in confined waters.