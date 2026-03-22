Iran Issues Stark Warning to the U.S.: “You Have No Idea What Weapons We Are Hiding”





As the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran rages on following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an Iranian commander and parliament member delivered a blunt message of defiance.





“They have no idea what weapons we’re hiding in our warehouses,” he declared. “The most powerful army in the world shouldn’t have to beg other countries for help.”





The statement, amplified on X by Mario Nawfal alongside fresh footage of Iranian drone launches, underscores Tehran’s claim of superior hidden capabilities and mocks American reliance on allies amid the ongoing conflict.





Iran continues asymmetric retaliation, launching waves of drones and missiles while insisting its full arsenal remains untapped. The regime signals it is far from defeated and prepared to escalate further against superior conventional forces.





The war shows no sign of de-escalation, with both sides trading blows and warnings in a dangerous spiral.