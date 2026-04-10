Trump Faces Tough Call: Force Netanyahu to Back Off or Watch Iran Deal Collapse



Iran just drew a hard line: No talks with the US until Israeli strikes on Lebanon stop and frozen Iranian assets get released.





Tehran’s top official made it crystal clear—ceasefire in Lebanon and cash flow first, or forget about any negotiations in Islamabad.





Meanwhile, Trump is hyping Palantir’s AI targeting tech that’s bNetanyahu insists strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon are off-limits from any truce.





This fragile two-week framework is cracking fast. Israel is already greenlighting direct talks with Lebanon to finally disarm Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy that’s fired rockets for years and destabilized the region.





Trump’s real test: Will he rein in Netanyahu to save the bigger Iran deal and claim a win for America First stability? Or let endless Middle East drama drag on?