‘Iran knows what not to do’, Trump says when asked about ceasefire violations



“Well, you’ll find out because I’ll let you know,” Trump says when asked what Iran would have to do to constitute a breach of the ceasefire. “They know what to do, or what not to do more importantly.”

He says they don’t have any boats in their navy, instead they have eight “little boats” that are “all gone”.

“So they’re looking around for little boats to try and compete with our great navy,” he adds.

On the US blockade of Iranian ports, Trump says not one Iranian ship has been able to pass. One ship tried and US forces “hit the engine with one shot” after being warned not to cross.