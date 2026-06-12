Iran New supreme leader unaware of U.S deal and may not approve it.



Reports emerging from Tehran suggest internal divisions may be complicating efforts to finalize a potential U.S.-Iran agreement.





According to sources cited by several media outlets, key Iranian officials involved in negotiations reportedly signaled support for the proposed deal, but questions remain over whether the country’s highest leadership has formally approved the framework.





If these reports prove accurate, it could indicate a significant gap between Iran’s negotiating team and the final decision-making authority in Tehran, raising fresh uncertainty about the future of the talks.





For now, all eyes remain on Iran’s leadership as the world waits to see whether diplomacy moves forward—or faces another major obstacle.