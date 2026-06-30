Iran, Oman move forward with Hormuz fee plan despite US objections – NYT

Iran and US-allied Oman are moving forward with plans to collect payments from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz despite public US objections, The New York Times reported, citing an Iranian official and four diplomats familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Oman has submitted a formal proposal to the United States and other Western allies under which shipping companies would pay service fees to use the strait.

A person familiar with the US position told the newspaper Washington had received the proposal and intended to discuss its concerns with Omani officials.

The newspaper said the proposal is modeled partly on arrangements in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, where voluntary contributions help fund navigational safety. While a regional diplomat said any payments in Hormuz would be voluntary, an Iranian official told the newspaper they would be mandatory.