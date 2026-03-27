Iran parliament speaker vows total victory, rejects U.S. pressure





Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has declared that Tehran will continue fighting until achieving “decisive victory,” rejecting any conditions or ultimatums from the United States.





He emphasized national sovereignty and public support, stating Iran’s forces are fully prepared to deliver a strong response and deter future attacks, framing the conflict as a long-term strategic struggle.





The remarks contrast with reports of indirect diplomatic efforts, signaling a widening gap between battlefield rhetoric and ongoing backchannel negotiations.