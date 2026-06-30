Iran says Doha talks to focus on frozen funds, Lebanon ceasefire

Talks in Doha will focus primarily on the release of Iran’s frozen funds and a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Baghaei said Iran had no plans to hold talks with the United States in the coming days, adding that an expert delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was being sent to Doha to follow up on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding, with Qatar as the counterpart.

He said the war in Lebanon must end before negotiations can begin, and that the United States was obligated under the bilateral memorandum of understanding to compel Israel to withdraw from Lebanon.