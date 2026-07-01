Iran Says No Permanent Deal Until U.S. Honors MoU, Warns Military Is Ready for War



A senior Iranian negotiator has said Tehran will not move forward with any permanent peace agreement until the United States begins implementing the commitments outlined in the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





Speaking on Iranian state television, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said one of Iran’s key demands is the release of approximately $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets, which Tehran considers a prerequisite for further progress in negotiations.





He added that while Iran continues to prioritize diplomacy, its armed forces are prepared for a full-scale conflict if the United States fails to fulfill its commitments.





The remarks come as indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations continue in Qatar. Washington has not publicly responded to the latest Iranian statements, and discussions remain ongoing.