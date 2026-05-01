Iran Sends New Peace Proposal to the U.S. via Pakistan



New diplomatic signals are emerging as Iran has reportedly delivered a revised peace proposal to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries.





According to multiple reports, including international media coverage, the message was passed through Pakistan, which has played an ongoing role as a key mediator between the two sides.





The move comes amid continued indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with both sides previously exchanging proposals through Pakistan rather than engaging in direct talks. United States has maintained a firm stance on nuclear restrictions, while Iran continues to push for its own conditions in any potential agreement





Diplomatic sources say the latest proposal could be part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, though significant gaps remain between both parties.





No final agreement has been reached, and discussions are still ongoing.