Iran Showcases “Friendship” with Pakistan Ahead of Talks



Iran has released images highlighting warm ties with Pakistan just ahead of anticipated high-level negotiations, signaling a coordinated diplomatic tone before the talks begin.





The move is seen as an effort to reinforce regional alignment and present a united front amid ongoing tensions surrounding ceasefire conditions and broader Middle East dynamics.

The gesture comes as Islamabad prepares to host critical discussions, with expectations rising over potential breakthroughs.