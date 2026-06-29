Iran Signals Readiness For New Conflict, Says Missile Capabilities Have Largely Recovered



The Iranian government has issued a new warning, stating that the country’s missile capabilities have been largely restored following previous attacks.





According to Iranian officials, nearly 90% of the missile infrastructure damaged in earlier strikes has already been rebuilt or returned to operational status. Tehran also claimed that missile assets are now being relocated and dispersed to new concealed locations in an effort to make future detection and targeting significantly more difficult.





The latest warning underscores Iran’s intention to maintain a high level of military readiness and signals that Tehran would not hesitate to respond if a new round of hostilities were to erupt.





However, the extent of Iran’s claimed recovery has not been independently verified, and the actual operational status of its missile forces remains unclear.