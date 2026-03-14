IRAN STRIKES INSIDE SAUDI ARABIA — 5 US WARPLANES DESTROYED AT PRINCE SULTAN AIR





Iran has taken the war deep into the Arabian Peninsula striking 5 US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling planes on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to the Wall Street Journal citing two US officials.





These are not just any planes.



KC-135 Stratotankers are the lifeline of American air power without them, US and Israeli fighter jets CANNOT fly long-range strike missions. Iran didn’t just hit planes. Iran hit America’s ability to wage war from the sky.





President Donald Trump now faces his most dangerous moment yet American military assets have been destroyed on the soil of one of Washington’s closest Arab allies. If Saudi Arabia is no longer safe for US forces, WHERE IS?





No American soldiers were killed in the strikes but make no mistake, this is a direct hit on US military power in the Middle East.





The war is no longer contained. IT HAS EXPLODED ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION.



Africa, this matters to you —lSaudi Arabia is Africa’s biggest oil partner and a critical source of remittances for millions of African families. A war on Saudi soil means oil prices spike, economies shake, and African people suffer.





Is Trump’s Middle East strategy falling apart? Drop your thoughts





African Hype Media condemns all attacks on civilian lives and infrastructure. We report the facts so Africa stays informed.





African hype media