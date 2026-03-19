Iran Strikes Qatar’s Ras Laffan: Major Damage at World’s Largest LNG Hub

On March 18, 2026, Iranian ballistic missiles struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the planet’s biggest liquefied natural gas export facility. QatarEnergy confirmed extensive damage and fires at the site, with civil defense teams working to contain the blaze. Air defenses intercepted most incoming projectiles, but at least one caused direct impact.

No casualties were reported. Production at the complex—already halted earlier this month—remains offline. The facility accounts for roughly one-fifth of global LNG supply, critical for Asia and Europe.

Qatar’s government condemned the attack as blatant aggression and expelled Iranian military attaches. The strike follows Israeli action against Iran’s South Pars gas field, part of the escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

Oil prices jumped sharply, with Brent crude climbing over 7 percent amid fears of wider disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Markets now face the risk of prolonged supply shortfalls and higher energy costs worldwide.