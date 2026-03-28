Iran Strikes U.S. Base in Saudi Arabia, At Least 12 American Troops Injured



Regional tensions escalated sharply after reports that Iran launched a missile and drone attack targeting a U.S. military installation in Saudi Arabia.





According to international reports, the strike hit Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 12 American personnel stationed at the facility. Several KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft were also reported damaged.





The U.S. military has not issued an official confirmation or detailed response. Saudi authorities stated that air defense systems are actively intercepting incoming threats, as multiple missiles and drones were reportedly launched from Iranian territory.





The attack marks a direct escalation, with U.S. forces targeted inside Saudi Arabia. Analysts warn this could significantly increase the risk of a wider regional conflict as tensions continue to rise without signs of de-escalation.





Since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, at least 13 American troops have been killed and more than 300 wounded across operations in the region.





This is no longer indirect confrontation it is direct engagement.





With U.S. forces now under attack on allied territory, the threshold toward a broader war is becoming increasingly fragile.