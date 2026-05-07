Iran Urges FIFA to Prevent “Disrespect” Toward IRGC at World Cup



Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s Football Federation, has called on FIFA to guarantee that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian state institutions will not be “disrespected” or targeted symbolically by the United States during the upcoming World Cup.





The move reflects growing concerns in Tehran that the tournament could turn into a political battleground, as tensions between Iran and the U.S. remain high.





Despite FIFA’s long-standing stance of separating sports from politics, this situation is shaping up to test that principle under intense global pressure.