Iran Warns Europe Not to Interfere With Mine Clearance in the Strait of Hormuz



Iran has issued a strong warning to European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, urging them not to intervene or deploy forces for mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz.





Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran has both the authority and the responsibility to ensure security in the strategic waterway, insisting that any Western involvement would only further complicate the situation.





Baghaei stressed that Tehran is fully capable of managing security operations in the Strait of Hormuz without outside assistance, as regional tensions remain elevated.





Neither France nor the United Kingdom has publicly responded to the statement. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes for global energy exports.