Iran Warns of Nationwide Protests as Trump’s Blockade Pushes Regime to the Brink





Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is internally warning of imminent nationwide protests and widespread unrest as America’s naval blockade tightens the noose.





Oil storage tanks are down to just 12 to 22 days of capacity. Once full, production grinds to a halt, choking off hundreds of millions in daily revenue while pipelines clog for good. Factories are closing, food inflation has exploded past 100 percent, and up to two million private-sector jobs are at risk by the end of spring.





This is precisely what President Trump predicted. Trap the oil and the Islamic Republic explodes from within. The mullahs’ terror-funding empire is running out of cash, control is slipping, and the Iranian people are about to pay the price for decades of regime corruption and failure.





Maximum pressure is delivering results. The clock is ticking on a bankrupt dictatorship with nowhere left to hide.



Sources:

Internal warnings reported via Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (as cited by The Iran Watcher)

President Trump’s recent remarks on Iran exploding from within due to oil infrastructure issues #DueProcess