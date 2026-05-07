Iran Welcomes China’s Recognition of Tehran as a “Major Power” After War





Iranian officials welcomed what they described as growing Chinese recognition of Iran as a major regional power following the recent conflict in the Middle East.





The development comes as Tehran and Beijing deepen strategic coordination amid rising tensions with the West and ongoing pressure over the Strait of Hormuz crisis.





The message is being viewed as a symbolic boost for Iran’s geopolitical standing after months of military escalation, sanctions pressure, and regional confrontation.