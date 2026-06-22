The Iranian delegation in Switzerland delivered a masterclass in political theater.



According to reports, they arrived late, forced the Americans to wait, avoided the usual diplomatic handshakes, and entered the room with one clear message: they were not there to be pressured. From the beginning, they stood firm on their demands and refused to play the role of the weaker side.





Then came Trump’s threats.



Instead of backing down, the Iranian delegation reportedly walked out of the negotiations in protest, calling his approach desperate. Whether people agree with Iran or not, the optics were powerful. A small group of negotiators managed to turn the entire moment into a symbolic display of confidence, discipline, and defiance.





This was not just diplomacy. It was a message.



Iran wanted the world to see that it could face the United States across the table without fear, without panic, and without surrender.





In the Middle East power game, symbolism matters — and Iran knows exactly how to use it.