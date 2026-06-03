Iranian Drone Reportedly Hits Kuwait International Airport



Reports emerging from the Gulf region indicate that an Iranian drone struck Kuwait International Airport following a new wave of regional escalation linked to recent U.S. military operations.





Images from the scene reportedly show damage near airport facilities, while Kuwaiti authorities moved to suspend or restrict flight operations as security forces assessed the situation.





The incident comes after Iran vowed retaliation for recent U.S. strikes targeting military-related facilities on Qeshm Island and other locations near the Strait of Hormuz





The full extent of the damage and possible casualties remains unclear as officials continue to assess the aftermath.



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