Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed he was  inside Ali Khamenei’s compound on February 28 when the strikes hit

Breaking news from the heart of Tehran… Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken out in a interview, sharing his harrowing experience from the day that changed everything in the region.





In an exclusive sit-down with Al Mayadeen, Araghchi revealed he was right there inside Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s compound on February 28 when the strikes hit. “I was emerging from the rubble,” he said calmly. “At the moment of his martyrdom, I was in the office that was attacked.”





Imagine that. One of Iran’s top diplomats pulling himself out from under the debris as the leadership bunker took direct hits. This was no ordinary operation. Reports point to a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike involving around 50 Israeli jets targeting the heart of Iran’s command structure.





IDF footage circulating online shows the scale of it, with precision strikes lighting up the Tehran skyline in what became a defining moment in this escalating conflict.





Khamenei’s death sent shockwaves across Iran and beyond. The country declared national mourning, and it wasn’t long before Iranian forces launched retaliatory actions that have since pulled the wider Middle East into a dangerous new phase of confrontation.





Araghchi’s survival and his steady presence on the diplomatic front have become symbols of resilience for many in Tehran, even as questions swirl about how the strikes unfolded and what comes next for the Islamic Republic.





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