Iranian Missiles Slam Bahrain Refinery as Gulf Attacks Escalate.





Iranian forces launched fresh missile strikes across the Gulf early Saturday, triggering emergency alerts in Bahrain and Dubai while setting fires at Bahrain’s key BAPCO refinery complex.





Video from the scene shows flames and explosions lighting up the night sky at the critical energy site.

Bahrain’s state oil company already declared force majeure after earlier hits disrupted operations, joining Qatar and others hit in Tehran’s widening campaign against regional infrastructure.