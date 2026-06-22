BREAKING🚨

Iran’s delegation reportedly refus£d to take part in a joint photo opportunity with the U.S. delegation at the start of negotiations in Geneva.

According to a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, organizers had planned a handshake and group photo between the Iranian and American delegations before the multilateral talks began. However, Iran’s delegation declined the invitation and chose not to participate.

The opening photo ceremony and live broadcast went ahead without the Iranian delegation. Iranian officials entered the negotiation venue only after the ceremony had concluded.

Following Iran’s arrival, the U.S. delegation reportedly requested a five-minute pause to allow journalists to leave the room before the substantive negotiations got underway.

The reported move underscores the continued diplomatic tensions between the two sides, even as negotiations proceed.