Something bigger is moving behind the scenes…
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is rushing to Beijing — just days before Donald Trump lands in China.
Official story? “Diplomatic talks.”
Real question: why now?
Because this isn’t random timing.
This is positioning.
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi invited him personally — right as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are heating up.
And here’s what they’re not saying out loud:
⚠️ The world’s most important oil route is under pressure
⚠️ The U.S. is tightening its grip
⚠️ Iran is looking for a powerful shield
So ask yourself:
👉 Is Tehran locking in China’s support before Trump arrives?
👉 Are deals being made before the cameras turn on?
👉 Or is this the start of something much bigger?
Because when rivals start arriving in the same place…
days apart…
That’s not diplomacy.
That’s a chessboard.
And right now —
the Strait of Hormuz is the piece everyone is fighting over..