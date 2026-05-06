



Something bigger is moving behind the scenes…



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is rushing to Beijing — just days before Donald Trump lands in China.





Official story? “Diplomatic talks.”



Real question: why now?



Because this isn’t random timing.

This is positioning.





China’s top diplomat Wang Yi invited him personally — right as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are heating up.





And here’s what they’re not saying out loud:



⚠️ The world’s most important oil route is under pressure

⚠️ The U.S. is tightening its grip

⚠️ Iran is looking for a powerful shield





So ask yourself:



👉 Is Tehran locking in China’s support before Trump arrives?

👉 Are deals being made before the cameras turn on?

👉 Or is this the start of something much bigger?





Because when rivals start arriving in the same place…

days apart…



That’s not diplomacy.

That’s a chessboard.





And right now —

the Strait of Hormuz is the piece everyone is fighting over..