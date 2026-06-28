Iran’s foreign minister visits Iraq, calls for Gulf security framework without U.S. presence





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Baghdad for high-level talks with Iraqi officials as regional tensions continue to escalate across the Gulf.





Speaking at a press conference shortly after his arrival, Araghchi proposed the creation of a new Gulf security framework based on cooperation among regional states, arguing that the security architecture of the region should be managed exclusively by countries within the Gulf.





The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the proposed framework should operate without the presence or interference of outside powers, an apparent reference to the United States and other Western nations.





Araghchi also warned that any attempt by external actors to challenge Iran’s influence or seek control over navigation and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz could further increase tensions and complicate the regional security environment.





The visit comes amid heightened confrontation between Iran and the United States, with diplomatic efforts intensifying alongside ongoing military tensions across the Middle East.