Iran’s Puppet President Begs Supreme Leader to Halt Attacks and Crawl Back to Negotiations





Iran’s so-called moderate president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has reportedly pleaded with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to rein in the IRGC and stop fresh attacks on Gulf states. He warned that the regime simply cannot afford another war and pushed for resuming talks instead.





This plea exposes the hollow reality of Iran’s power structure. While Pezeshkian plays the public face for Western media, real control rests with the hardline Supreme Leader and his loyal Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC operates as a parallel military empire, running missile programs, terror proxies, and foreign ops with zero accountability to the elected “president.”





The mullahs’ regime is cracking under pressure. Decades of aggression, sanctions evasion, and proxy wars have left Iran economically exhausted and strategically isolated. Weakness is now on full display as even their figurehead admits the game is up.





America and its allies should take note: this is not a regime ready for honest deals—it’s a desperate theocracy buying time while its enforcers keep the knives sharpened. Any negotiations must come from strength, not wishful thinking.



Sources:

Visegrad 24 report on X (May 2026)