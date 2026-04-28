Iran’s Regime on the Brink: US Blockade Could Spark Collapse in Weeks



Tehran’s own insiders are panicking. According to reports from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, chaired by Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, the ayatollahs are bracing for massive anti-regime protests as America’s naval blockade strangles their economy.





Internal assessments show the Islamic Republic may only survive another 6 to 8 weeks under the pressure. Projections warn of up to two million private sector job losses by the end of spring. Oil exports blocked, production lines shut down, and the regime’s cash flow cut off — the results speak for themselves.





This is what real maximum pressure looks like after the 2026 conflict ceasefire. The mullahs know their people are fed up with corruption, mismanagement, and endless terrorism funding. Economic reality is about to do what diplomacy never could: expose the regime’s weakness and ignite the powder keg.