Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Enemies Seek to Divide Nation After Battlefield Failures



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on June 4 that Iran’s enemies, having failed to achieve their objectives on the battlefield, are now attempting to weaken public morale and create divisions within the country.





Khamenei stated that efforts to spread despair among the Iranian people directly serve the interests of Iran’s adversaries, stressing the importance of national unity and resilience in the face of external pressure.





His remarks come amid continued regional tensions and heightened political rhetoric across the Middle East.