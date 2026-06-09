Iran’s Supreme Leader MIA as Regime Fires on Israel in Chaos

Iran’s top brass has completely lost contact with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei since last night, according to Iran International

Yesterday’s rushed missile barrage against Israel after the IDF’s decisive Dahiya-style strike went ahead on autopilot using pre-approved military scripts. No real-time orders from the top. The mullahs’ retaliation was faster than their usual sluggish chain of command would ever allow.

This is what happens when a terrorist regime takes heavy hits: the so-called Supreme Leader is sidelined, injured, or worse, and the IRGC starts launching on its own. Centralized control is crumbling. Pre-delegated authority means hotheads can escalate without adult supervision.

The ayatollahs’ house of cards is shaking. Israel is exposing the weakness at the heart of the Islamic Republic, one precision strike at a time.