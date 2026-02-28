Iran’s top security body vows ‘crushing response’ to US-Israeli strikes

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has promised a “crushing response” following joint US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, noting the attacks occurred “once again during negotiations” with Washington.

It added that the “enemy” wrongly assumed the Iranian people would “surrender to their petty demands through such cowardly actions”.

The SNSC said Iran’s armed forces had already begun retaliatory measures and pledged to “continuously keep the dear people informed”.

It warned that operations by the US and Israel could continue in Tehran and other cities, urging citizens, “while maintaining calm”, to travel to safer areas where possible to avoid danger.

The council also reassured the public that the government had “prepared all societal needs in advance” and that there was “no concern regarding the supply of essential goods”, advising people to avoid crowded shopping centres.

Schools and universities will remain closed until further notice, banks will continue services, and government offices will operate at 50% capacity, the SNSC said, adding further updates would be announced in due course.