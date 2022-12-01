Iris Kaingu shares her authentic self in exclusive Zambezi Magic special, Life Through Iris

IF you think you have seen all there is to see when it comes to the one and only Iris Kaingu, think again.

Next month, Zambezi Magic premieres Life Through Iris – an exclusive, all access, no hold barred docuseries into the life of one of the country’s most famous and polarizing celebrities.

The weekly five-part special premieres on Sunday 25 December at 20h00, and it is Iris speaking her truth and showing her most vulnerable self and answering the question: just who is the woman behind the salacious headlines?

Since the socialite, social media star and businesswoman shot to fame (or some would say, infamy) in 2012, her name has been on everyone’s lips and fingertips. Although she’s given interviews in the past, the Zambezi Magic special is Iris as you have never seen her before.

“As a channel we’re eager to premiere Life Through Iris, which is another production that shows Zambezi Magic pushing the envelope when it comes to the stories we tell. To create as intimate and honest show as this one, featuring one of Zambia’s most famous names, is remarkable and rare – it’s the perfect Sunday night primetime show,” says Mrs Leah Kooma, Managing Director, MultiChoice Zambia.

“Our viewers are versatile and have discerning taste, and reality shows are among a favourite on the channel. We look forward to the audience reception to the special,” she said.

Using exclusive footage filmed years go as well as new material, Life Through Iris is something of a then-versus-now, as we follow Iris’s journey from the past five years until today. Told candidly through said footage as well as through honest and anecdotal interviews with Iris, her family and her friends, we watch as she speaks for herself after years of being defined through the lens of others.

The episodes feature everything from her everyday life to her unapologetic public persona: we follow Iris on a family holiday, watch as she navigates the treacherous road that is dating, and the challenges fame presents in her platonic, professional and romantic relationships.

Iris Kaingu is more than the headlines and salacious tabloid gossip – and she wants you to have a front row seat to her life.

