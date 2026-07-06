IS FORCING THE CLOSURE OF SA COMPANIES OR ORDERING SA EXPATRIATES TO LEAVE THE RIGHT RESPONSE TO XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS?- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

IS FORCING THE CLOSURE OF SA COMPANIES OR ORDERING SA EXPATRIATES TO LEAVE THE RIGHT RESPONSE TO XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS?





A while ago, I watched a tiktok video in which a Ugandan citizen was calling for the immediate replacement of all South African expats working for South African companies such as Stanbic, Stanchart, MTN and DSTV with Ugandans.





This is in response to Xenophobic attacks against African foreigners living in South Africa. He told of a sad incident in which South Africans killed a 29yr-old Ugandan man and dumped his body in a sewer system only to be retrieved by his fellow nationals so that he is accorded a decent burial back home.





I saw another video (I have no way of verifying its authenticity) purporting to show Ghanaians demanding that the South African gold mining company ceases operations and leaves the country. The same is demanded of MTN.



In principle, it’s important that Africa reacts, and reacts in an impactful manner although I am not really sure how.





However, anything that affects investments or expatriates must be ruled out completely. Investments are a gain for countries receiving and hosting them. They create jobs which host nations badly need. And expatriates are part of the package.





What has happened in South Africa is a break down of law and order. Uganda and Ghana are not in this category. The South African government has failed to resolve the underlying problems of that country.



A section of ignorant citizens has capitalized on this weakness and unleashed criminal elements on hapless black Africans leaving intact white monopoly capital and their government who have failed them.





The rest of us live in harmony with foreigners and foreign investment because they are very much a part of the fabric of modern nations. Any illegals among us are dealt with by state institutions which are largely effective in their functions.





So, to my fellow Africans in Uganda and Ghana, let’s not sink to those low levels of those xenophobic South Africans. They go low, we go higher.





That behavior is too low to be similarly rewarded or immitated. We are too smart to be shaped by that rogue behavior.



No human being worth the categorization would subject another human being to that level of indignity – all in the name of protecting artificial borders drawn by the very white people who, not too long ago, treated those very South Africans like they were below human species.





You would think that a nation that understands very well what it means to be treated like a brute would not treat another black person that way.



Alas, they turn up in their thousands dressed in traditional war gear ready to go to war against nationals who went to “war” alongside them not too long ago so they may be in charge of their national destiny and regain their humanity and dignity.





The most effective response to such a mindset is to keep calm, retreat and keep your peace.



Attract South African investments so that they bring more jobs to your door-steps so that your very citizens who were dehumanized there get them.





With friendly populations found in most African countries, an important pre-requisite for foreign investment, it shouldn’t be hard to attract more South African investments.



Turn this humiliation into a moment of pride and dignity, and see who laughs last.