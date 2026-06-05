Is Iran preparing its people for a deal?



In a surprising statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that the “malicious enemy” had been defeated and that Iran had delivered a “decisive blow” to the United States.





The timing is raising eyebrows worldwide.



His comments come as reports suggest that behind the scenes, diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran remain active. Discussions reportedly include the future of the Strait of Hormuz, possible sanctions relief, and renewed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.





While Iran continues to project strength and victory, some analysts believe the message could serve another purpose: preparing the Iranian public for a potential agreement without making it appear as a concession.





History shows that major geopolitical deals are often presented as victories by all sides before difficult compromises are revealed.





Could this be the first sign of a breakthrough—or just another chapter in a long-running standoff?



🌍 What do you think: Is a U.S.-Iran deal closer than many realize?