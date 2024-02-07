Is It Only Me Finding It Difficult To Believe Mr Fred Namakando M’membe Sincerity?- Mupishi Jones

IS IT ONLY ME FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE MR FRED NAMAKANDO M’MEMBE SINCERITY?

Authored By Mupishi Jones

The man seems to be convinced that once voted into power, he’ll honor the Barotseland Agreement, really?

If there are those who believe in his dream, and before you wake him up, please share with the nation the legal backing on which Mr Fred Namakando M’membe, dreaming as a Republican President of Zambia will be dismembering this country?

Mr Fred Namakando M’membe talks of using an SI to honor the Barotseland Agreement, really? It’s like he is dreaming of governing the country through SIs, anyway there are no expenses in dreaming.

Please when you wake him up, explain this simple fact to him;

After general elections are over, a winner is declared, the next ceremony is the swearing in of the president elect.Ask him why is this electoral phase important? What is the significance of this swearing in ceremony?

Make him understand that,It’s for the in coming President, first and foremost, to swear to uphold the republican constitution in it’s current state! Unless Mr Fred Namakando M’membe is telling the country that once elected he’ll refuse to swear to uphold the Zambian constitution? In that case he should know that going against the constitution that one has sworn in to defend is the highest grade of treason and a betrayal of trust of the people who voted for him.

To be honest,no elected President will ever come and honor the Barotseland Agreement zero! Even if Zambians decided to elect Mr Sinyinda as the republican president, trust me he can never honor it! That’s just the plain and bitter reality.Mr Fred Namakando M’membe is lying.He’s using this issue hoping to woo political support from the proponents of Barotseland.He was doing the same with the PF of Edgar Lungu.

He knew a long time ago that by coming back into active narrow partisan politics,Mr Edgar Lungu was flogging a dead horse but he was busy encouraging him.He was hoping that when Mr Lungu hits into a wall,he should be there consoling him and eventually gets sympathetic votes from Mr Lungus supporters.An opportunist!

What other benefits do citizens see in Mr Fred Namakando M’membe insisting on this Barotseland issue if not for his own political gain?

Let’s just be real and play honest politics not politics of deceit,

I submit

Mupishi Jones