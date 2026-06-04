Is it still morally correct that our  UPND adopted  candidates must be made to buy the party vitenges at k8500 at this time?- Innocent Matyola

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IS IT A PUNISHMENT TO BE ADOPTED ON THE UPND TICKET?

By Innocent Matyola (UPND)

Good morning colleagues,

I have observed with dismay in  the way this 2026 general election  is being conducted by our leadership.



Do our leaders  truly understand what it takes to return power?

Do we honestly  think the lack of visibility on the ground is a sign of victory?

Why does it appear like the ruling party is too broke to financially support  the adopted colleagues?



Are our adpoted colleagues now being punished for indicating  ability to manage  the campaigns ?

Does the presidential vote matter to our leadership or the candidates themselves  must deliver it at their costs?



Is it still morally correct that our adopted  candidates must be made to buy the party vitenges at k8500 at this time?

Is  it the upnd’s  lack of knowledge  that actually  all candidates  are financially  cutioned in the general  elections especially for the rulling party. We used to hear ba Chikwanda declaring  that his Dollar account was good enough  to support  all the candidates.



Where are those who got hefty businesses from our government at this hour when their support  is mostly required?

Does it now click that the calls we were making  on empowering our people  were timely and that most of the adopted colleagues never benefited any business  support from our government in the past 5 years?



Are we able to see the extent of the laws  such as the Cyber law which has now made many of our  people  to fear to freely express themselves?

Today is 4th June 2026 and time is moving fast.



Let’s not mislead ourselves or bank on the  purported opposition confusion  which we our have a hand in.

Zambians read between lines and they know everything about the status  of the opposition.



The ruling party will be judged from what it has done with the  power  it had and if this power was used fairly or it was used  to abuse others.

The verdict will be released after  the  13th August  when the judges who are the  Zambian masses armed with voters cards announce the judgment.



The candidates should  not be further punished through  denied financial and material support.

It was enough that many endured the opportunity deprivation  the past 5 years.

Release the money and put life in the campaigns or lose  power based on  this akaso!



The printing companies depend on expenditures  from candidates  during  this time and we have a duty to flood the country with these resources.



What is the problem  really?

Nchinzi cashupa  kuti mali alibonye, why is there  no money or materials from the ruling  party  which had the whole time unlike the major opposition political parties  that were only able to find parties to stand on  in the eleventh hour ?

Let’s be fair to ourselves and to others as well.  That is what  Christianity means.

Matyola  Innocent.

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