Is it still morally correct that our  UPND adopted  candidates must be made to buy the party vitenges at k8500 at this time?- Innocent Matyola

IS IT A PUNISHMENT TO BE ADOPTED ON THE UPND TICKET?



By Innocent Matyola (UPND)



Good morning colleagues,



I have observed with dismay in the way this 2026 general election is being conducted by our leadership.





Do our leaders truly understand what it takes to return power?



Do we honestly think the lack of visibility on the ground is a sign of victory?



Why does it appear like the ruling party is too broke to financially support the adopted colleagues?





Are our adpoted colleagues now being punished for indicating ability to manage the campaigns ?



Does the presidential vote matter to our leadership or the candidates themselves must deliver it at their costs?





Is it still morally correct that our adopted candidates must be made to buy the party vitenges at k8500 at this time?



Is it the upnd’s lack of knowledge that actually all candidates are financially cutioned in the general elections especially for the rulling party. We used to hear ba Chikwanda declaring that his Dollar account was good enough to support all the candidates.





Where are those who got hefty businesses from our government at this hour when their support is mostly required?



Does it now click that the calls we were making on empowering our people were timely and that most of the adopted colleagues never benefited any business support from our government in the past 5 years?





Are we able to see the extent of the laws such as the Cyber law which has now made many of our people to fear to freely express themselves?



Today is 4th June 2026 and time is moving fast.





Let’s not mislead ourselves or bank on the purported opposition confusion which we our have a hand in.



Zambians read between lines and they know everything about the status of the opposition.





The ruling party will be judged from what it has done with the power it had and if this power was used fairly or it was used to abuse others.



The verdict will be released after the 13th August when the judges who are the Zambian masses armed with voters cards announce the judgment.





The candidates should not be further punished through denied financial and material support.



It was enough that many endured the opportunity deprivation the past 5 years.



Release the money and put life in the campaigns or lose power based on this akaso!





The printing companies depend on expenditures from candidates during this time and we have a duty to flood the country with these resources.





What is the problem really?



Nchinzi cashupa kuti mali alibonye, why is there no money or materials from the ruling party which had the whole time unlike the major opposition political parties that were only able to find parties to stand on in the eleventh hour ?



Let’s be fair to ourselves and to others as well. That is what Christianity means.



Matyola Innocent.