Zuma and the violence against foreigners: What the evidence shows



So, is Jacob Zuma behind the violence against foreign nationals in KZN ? The short answer is there’s no direct evidence pointing to him personally orchestrating anything.





But it gets messy.



Zuma has been talking tough lately, asking why locals can’t make a living because foreigners have “taken up those spaces.” That kind of language doesn’t help. Meanwhile, his own pastor, Bishop Timothy Ngcobo, is now under police watch for allegedly stirring up violence against foreigners on social media





Then you have Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (no relation to him), who leads the “March and March” protests. Nothing links her to Zuma’s money or orders.





Authorities are digging into whether some “third force” is funding and coordinating the attacks. But Zuma himself ? Still unproven.





So no, not directly behind it. But some of the people around him are being watched closely.



M21