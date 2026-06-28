IS THE 2006 ELECTION REPEATING ITSELF?



Zambia’s 2006 election wasn’t just another contest between parties. It was a preview of the next fifteen years.





On paper it looked simple. President Levy Mwanawasa of the MMD wanted a second term. Michael Sata of the Patriotic Front was trying to turn urban anger into power. Hakainde Hichilema, freshly elevated after Anderson Mazoka’s death, was trying to hold the UPND together through the United Democratic Alliance.





Mwanawasa won with 43%. Sata took 29%. Hichilema came third with 25%. Three different Zambias, all fighting to be heard.



Mwanawasa was the establishment: stability, disciplined economic management, the anti-corruption campaign, continuity. His first term had been defined by the case against former President Frederick Chiluba and an economy finally recovering on copper, debt relief, and returning investors.





Sata was anger. He grasped what the elites missed- urban Zambia was restless. The Copperbelt and Lusaka weren’t voting on good economic numbers. They were voting on jobs, inequality, foreign money, and the sense that ordinary people had been forgotten. His politics was rough, direct, theatrical, and emotionally sharp. He spoke the way the street spoke.





Hichilema was succession. After Mazoka died, the UPND had to survive a dangerous handover, and HH wasn’t yet the national figure he’d become. He dominated Southern Province, but elsewhere he was still building recognition, trust, and machinery.





And that’s what makes 2006 worth studying: everybody lost something, including the man who won.



Mwanawasa kept the presidency, but the MMD’s grip was slipping. Sata lost, yet proved the PF was no fringe outfit. Hichilema finished third, yet kept the UPND breathing after the death of its founder.





The provincial map told the real story. Sata’s strength in Lusaka, the Copperbelt, and Luapula marked the arrival of a populist urban machine.



Hichilema’s hold on Southern Province showed the UPND surviving but also how narrow its base still was.





Mwanawasa’s wider spread won him the office without giving him command of the country.



The count raised the temperature. Early figures pointed to Sata, and when the numbers swung to Mwanawasa, PF supporters cried foul. Protests flared. Sata conceded while insisting the thing had been stolen.





Commonwealth observers found Zambians could largely vote freely but flagged the transparency of the results process. The question was never just whether people voted. It was whether the counting earned enough trust.





Mwanawasa won with under half the vote, most Zambians picked someone else. Legal then, but it’s why the country later moved to 50%+1. A president can win on a plurality and still govern a nation split into rival blocs.





In hindsight, 2006 set the stage for everything that followed. Sata’s showing pointed straight at his 2011 win. HH’s entry began the road that ended at the presidency in 2021. And Mwanawasa’s victory was the MMD’s last real moment of authority before the decline.





The old ruling party survived, the new populist opposition announced itself, and the future president started his apprenticeship.



Mwanawasa won the election. Sata and Hichilema won the future.



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Mr. Campbell Lumbila

Leadership & Organizational Development Consultant | Civic Development Strategist



The writer holds a Masters of Organizational Leadership and Consulting from Regent University, Virginia Beach, VA