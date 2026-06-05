ISAAC MWANZA, CSOS TO DECIDE NEXT COURSE OF ACTION AFTER COURT DISMISSAL OF 101 ASPIRANTS PETITION





Governance activist Isaac Mwanza says he, together with the Consortium of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance and Constitutionalism, is studying the High Court ruling and will soon decide the next course of action.





Mr. Mwanza and the consortium had petitioned the Lusaka High Court challenging the nomination of 101 independent aspiring parliamentary candidates, a petition which the court dismissed.





But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwanza notes that there is no appeal in the matter, but says courts have always guided that where the window has closed, such matters can still be brought up either post elections or through other means.





He has highlighted that the court has not determined the matter on its merits or looked at the arguments but has only considered procedural technicalities.





Mr. Mwanza therefore says he and the consortium, wants the matter to be determined on its arguments and that they are exploring ways to further pursue the matter.





Mr. Mwanza and the consortium of CSOs for Good Governance and Constitutionalism had commenced legal proceedings in the High Court seeking the disqualification of 101 parliamentary candidates who successfully filed nominations as independent candidates for the August polls while they were still members of political parties



PN