Israel claims killing of IRGC Navy commander linked to Hormuz strategy



Israel’s defense officials have claimed responsibility for a strike that targeted and killed a senior IRGC Navy commander, identified as a key figure behind efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz.





The operation reportedly also affected other high-ranking naval personnel, with Israel signaling the move as part of efforts to counter threats to critical global shipping routes.





The claim has not been independently confirmed, as tensions remain elevated following recent measures by Iran to tighten control over maritime transit in the region.