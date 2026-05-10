Israel Demands Decisive Strike on Iran’s Energy Lifeline



Israel has drawn a hard line with the United States: any return to war with Iran must include smashing the regime’s entire energy infrastructure within 24 hours.





According to Israel’s Channel 12, Jerusalem believes a diplomatic deal is now unlikely and is pressing for overwhelming action to cripple Tehran’s oil and gas operations fast. Several Arab countries are quietly backing the move, fed up with Iran’s aggression and terror proxies.





This is no half-measure. Iran’s energy network funds its nuclear ambitions, missile programs, and proxy wars across the region. A rapid, total strike would hit the regime where it hurts most — its wallet and war machine — forcing it to negotiate from weakness or collapse.



Sources:

The Kobeissi Letter / X

Channel 12 (Israel)