Israel destroys Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon as ceasefire tensions escalate



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) demolished a Hezbollah underground tunnel near the village of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.





According to Israeli officials, the tunnel extended more than 200 meters in length and reached depths exceeding 25 meters. Israel claims the underground complex contained hundreds of weapons and military equipment, as well as four launch positions allegedly intended for missile and drone attacks against Israeli territory.





Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) also reported that a large explosion occurred in the Wadi Hassan area near Majdal Zoun, with the blast reportedly felt across several surrounding communities. The shockwave was strong enough to be detected by seismic monitoring systems in northern Israel.





The incident comes amid rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, with concerns growing that efforts to preserve the ceasefire framework are increasingly at risk of collapse.





Israeli officials have stated that military operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon will continue as long as security threats remain.