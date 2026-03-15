Israel Kills 20+ Nuclear Scientists in Strike on Tehran Space Center



On March 14, 2026, Israeli forces carried out a precision airstrike on Iran’s primary space research center in Tehran, a facility long linked to nuclear warhead design and long-range ballistic missile programs.





The attack killed more than 20 nuclear scientists and researchers working on the site, dealing a serious blow to Iran’s most sensitive military-technology efforts.





Dash-cam and street footage captured massive nighttime explosions and fires across the capital, with thick smoke rising over the targeted complex.





Although initial social-media reports wrongly credited the U.S. Air Force, multiple confirmed sources attribute the operation to Israel as part of the intensified US-Israeli air campaign now entering its second week.





The strike follows earlier joint attacks on Natanz enrichment halls, major oil depots, and senior IRGC command nodes. Iran has responded with missile barrages on U.S. bases across the Gulf and attempts to close portions of the Strait of Hormuz, pushing global oil prices sharply higher.





Tehran promises retaliation, but with air defenses degraded and key personnel losses mounting, the regime faces mounting pressure on its nuclear and missile ambitions. The war shows no immediate path to de-escalation.