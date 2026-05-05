Israel prepares air power amid rising regional tensions

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Israel prepares air power amid rising regional tensions

Israel is reportedly mobilizing a large air force component and increasing readiness levels following recent attacks targeting Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates.



The move signals heightened concern over potential escalation with Iran, as regional tensions continue to intensify.



Officials have not confirmed operational details, but the posture suggests preparation for a possible broader conflict scenario.

Situation remains highly volatile.

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