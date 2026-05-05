Israel Rejects Talks, Prepares to Hit Iran Hard After Fresh Attacks on UAE



Netanyahu spoke directly with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and other Gulf leaders following Iran’s latest missile and drone attacks on UAE targets, including oil facilities in Fujairah.





Israel’s security and military establishment has told the US that negotiations with Iran’s regime are pointless.

They are pushing to resume strikes immediately, focusing on missile launchers and energy infrastructure to neutralize the threat.





Ceasefires and diplomacy have only emboldened Tehran. As America considers its next steps, Israel refuses to sit idle while allies face rocket attacks.

Sources:



– X post by @HormuzLetter (May 2026)

– Reporting from Israel Hayom on US-Israel coordination