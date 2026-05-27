Israel Takes Out Hamas’ Newly Appointed Military Chief.



The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the elimination of Mohammad Odeh, the newly named commander of Hamas’ armed wing in Gaza. According to reports, Odeh had only been appointed days ago after the death of his predecessor — but a precision strike ended his leadership almost immediately.





Israeli officials say Odeh played a major intelligence role in the October 7 attacks, making him one of the most wanted figures linked to Hamas operations.





The strike marks another major blow to Hamas’ command structure, as Israel continues targeting top leaders at record speed.



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Source: Reuters / AFP