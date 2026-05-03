Israel unveils $118B defense boost, targets F-35I and F-15IA expansion



Benjamin Netanyahu announced a major $118 billion defense expansion over 10 years, aimed at strengthening Israel’s long-term military edge.





The plan includes procurement of advanced fighter jets such as the F-35I Adir and F-15IA, reinforcing the country’s air superiority strategy.





Netanyahu emphasized the goal of greater self-reliance in defense production, alongside new initiatives to counter evolving drone threats.





The message is clear: Israel is preparing for a more complex battlefield — and scaling up for it.