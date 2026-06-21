🛰️ ISRAEL WARNS OF IRANIAN SABOTAGE EFFORTS AS INTERNAL REGIME DIVISIONS EMERGE



🛰️ INTERNAL IRANIAN DIVISIONS SURFACE: Iranian MP Mahmoud Nabavian disclosed internal correspondence that he said showed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s dissatisfaction with the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, according to Iran International.





The correspondence reportedly cited unauthorized deviations from mandated conditions and demanded the cessation of negotiations.





According to the disclosed material, Khamenei’s March 12 directives required negotiations to prioritize ending regional conflict and securing financial compensation over nuclear issues, which he said should be removed from the agenda “forever” or result in a “victory” through full enrichment recognition.





The correspondence also reportedly described the Strait of Hormuz as a key leverage point, mandated exclusive Iranian control while rejecting cooperation even with Oman, and authorized selective vessel tolling to compel U.S. debt repayment.





After Nabavian’s disclosure, state media reportedly halted the broadcast, authorities initiated disciplinary action and vowed legal proceedings, calling the remarks a “legal violation.”





Conservative media figures accused Nabavian of selectively presenting classified material, further exposing divisions between hardline factions and President Pezeshkian’s administration.





✈️ U.S. MOVES REFUELING AIRCRAFT TO UAE: The U.S. military transferred six Air Force aerial refueling tankers to Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE on June 19.



Some observers view the deployment as a contingency measure should negotiations in Switzerland break down and military operations against Iran resume.





🇮🇱 ISRAEL WARNS WASHINGTON OVER IRANIAN ESCALATION EFFORTS: Israel sent urgent communications to the U.S. asserting that IDF operations in southern Lebanon remain reactive to Hezbollah ceasefire violations, including casualty extraction and preventive strikes, according to Israel Hayom.





Israeli diplomatic and intelligence sources warned that Tehran is intentionally “orchestrating regional escalations” to damage Jerusalem-Washington relations.



Non-Israeli diplomatic observers assessed that Tehran pre-planned the weekend crisis to stall implementation of the Switzerland memorandum after President Trump’s signing, while preserving earlier benefits including lifted naval blockades and sanctions.





Former minister Ron Dermer reportedly instructed Israeli officials to stop public criticism of the U.S. administration, warning that Israel must not appear to be “destroying American efforts” to end the regional conflict.





Jerusalem is reportedly avoiding forceful Beirut strikes to bypass Iranian-provoked “strategic traps.”





Internal IRGC intelligence also reportedly shows fierce regime opposition to the memorandum, with factions signaling intent to sabotage implementation through Hormuz provocations or intensified attacks on IDF troops.





Israeli cabinet frustration reportedly continues, with ministers citing “White House insensitivity” regarding IDF combat casualties caused by perceived U.S. leniency toward Tehran.



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