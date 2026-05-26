Israel will not exist in 15 years, Mojtaba Khamenei says

Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s third Supreme Leader, said in a message published Tuesday for the Hajj pilgrimage that Israel would not exist within the next 15 years.

No image or audio recording of Mojtaba Khamenei has been released since his appointment as supreme leader.

The message, published by Iranian media, referred to remarks made a decade ago by Ali Khamenei, the slain former supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, who said Israel would “not see the next 25 years.”

Describing Israel as an “unstable Zionist regime” and a “cancerous tumor,” the message said it was “approaching the final stages of its cursed existence.”